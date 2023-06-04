Canada and Cuba will face each other for the Group 1, Matchday 1 of the 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be the start of competition for two very strong teams that aspire to be among those qualified for the final phases. On the one hand, there will be the locals, Canada, who seek to win playing at home.

Their rivals will be Cuba, a team that is always characterized by being very fierce and of course they can be a great complication for the Canadians. Starting winning will be important and that is why both will go after the victory.

When will Canada vs Cuba be played?

This 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League match between Canada and Cuba that will take place in Ottawa, Canada will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Cuba

Canada and Cuba will play this 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League match and it will be streamed live on VBTV.