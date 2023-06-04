Italy will play against Argentina for the Group 1, Matchday 1 of the 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the start of the Nations League and the teams are preparing for a tournament that is characterized by being very tough and with several teams that are candidates to win the title. One of the candidates is undoubtedly Italy, a team that in recent years have had excellent results in all competitions.

Of course, among all those great performances, the world championship obtained in 2022 stands out, where they demonstrated an excellent performance. Their rivals will be Argentina, always a tough team, but in this case they will seek to surprise the world champions.

When will Italy vs Argentina be played?

This 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League match between Italy and Argentina that will take place in Ottawa, Canada will be played this Tuesday, June 6 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Italy vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Italy vs Argentina

Italy and Argentina will play this 2023 FIVB men’s Nations League match and it will be streamed live on VBTV.