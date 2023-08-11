The quarterfinals of the Canadian Open 2023 feature a matchup involving the highest seeded player in the draw. This one is going to have Carlos Alcaraz facing Tommy Paul. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz hasn’t stopped playing at a high level since winning Wimbledon. He is the player of the moment, but he is coming off a very hard-fought victory against Hubert Hurkacz. Despite losing a 5-2 advantage in the third set, he managed to advance by prevailing in two tiebreaks.

Paul appears as the challenger facing an uneasy task ahead. However, he has shown a solid level of performance in Canada to at least force Alcaraz to his best tennis. His previous victory was in straight sets over Marcos Giron in the third round.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open 2023 this Friday, August 11. The matchup will be played at the centre court.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.