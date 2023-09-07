The semifinals of the US Open 2023 has a home favorite with a fantastic matchup ahead. This confrontation involves Coco Gauff meeting Karolina Muchova. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova online free in the US on Fubo]

Gauff entered the competition as a player to watch in the race for the championship, and she has performed accordingly with notable victories on her way to this round. In the quarterfinals she defeated Jelena Ostapenko dropping only two games.

Muchova has benefited from the draw falling on her favor after some losses to other significant opponents, but she has also played a very solid tennis. Her tally of five victories accounts for only one lost set in the round of 16.

When will Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova be played?

Coco Gauff will play Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 this Thursday, September 7. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova in the US

The match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.