The semifinals of the US Open 2023 has matchup between heavy hitters. This confrontation is going to see Madison Keys meeting Aryna Sabalenka. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Keys has likely played the most aggressive tennis this tournament, losing only set in her way to this round. Her impressive performances include a one-hour showdown against Jessica Pegula, followed by another great victory over Marketa Vondrousova.

Sabalenka is the other player that could be deemed as the best thus far with his usual power. Despite not having defeated highly ranked opponents yet, the new world’s n°1 is ready to cap the season with another significant achievement.

When will Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

Madison Keys will play Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 this Thursday, September 7. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

*It’s the second match of the session after Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova, scheduled to start at 7:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The match between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.