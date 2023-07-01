This weekend will take place the 9th Formula 1 race of the 2023 season, the Austrian Grand Prix. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Austrian Grand Prix online in the US on Fubo]

Max Verstappen and Red Bull remain firmly at the top of the standings, and it currently appears challenging for anyone to come close to them. In the case of the team, they have twice as many points as their closest rivals, Mercedes. However, this weekend they might face a potential setback as Sergio Perez will start in 15th place.

Regarding the driver’s championship, there is a 70-point difference between Max Verstappen and his teammate and closest competitor, “Checo” Perez. Adding to the challenge, Perez will start from an unfavorable position. He will need to overtake several cars if he wants to reach the podium and not lose sight of Max Verstappen.

When will F1 2023 Austrian Grand Prix take place?

The F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria this Sunday, July 2 at 9:00 AM (ET).

F1 2023 Austrian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch F1 2023 Austrian Grand Prix

This F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.