The Formula 1 will present this weekend the Canada Grand Prix, 8th race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Canada Grand Prix online in the US on Fubo]

The battle for the drivers’ championship continues with a clear favorite, Max Verstappen, who currently leads the standings. Verstappen will start from pole position in this race, which promises to be thrilling, especially considering that one of his challengers, Fernando Alonso, will be starting from third place.

A surprising performance came from Nico Hulkenberg of Haas, who secured an impressive second place on the grid. Meanwhile, the Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will start from fourth and fifth positions respectively. This presents a significant opportunity for the Mercedes team to close the gap and score points against Red Bull, particularly since Sergio Perez will be starting from 12th position.

When will Canadian Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Canada this Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Canadian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix

This F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.