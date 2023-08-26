The Formula 1 will present this Saturday, August 27 the Dutch Grand Prix, 13th race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Dutch Grand Prix online free in the US on Fubo]

The Formula 1 drivers’ championship continues its one-sided trajectory. Max Verstappen, the defending champion and current leader of the competition, has once again secured pole position and stands out as the clear favorite to clinch victory in the race. This further widens the already substantial gap between him and his immediate rival, Sergio Perez, who also happens to be his teammate.

While the drivers’ championship appears to be dominated by a single direction, the team championship follows suit in an even more pronounced manner. Red Bull maintain a significant lead moving forward. Nevertheless, this race presents a promising opportunity for McLaren, with their two drivers set to begin the race in 2nd and 8th positions, to make strides towards the top.

When will F1 2023 Dutch Grand Prix take place?

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Circuit Park Zandvoort in Haarlem, Netherlands this Sunday, August 26 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Dutch Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch F1 2023 Dutch Grand Prix

This F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.