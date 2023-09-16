Watch FAU vs Clemson for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

FAU and Clemson meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The visitors know that the home team is not having a good time. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch FAU vs Clemsononline free in the US on Fubo]

The Owls lost a recent game against Ohio by 10-17, they fought until the end but Ohio had an offensive line that never tired of insisting until they won the game.

The Tigers began the season with a loss to Duke by 7-28 but after that poor start they bounced back and crushed Charleston Southern by 66-17.

When will FAU vs Clemson be played?

FAU and Clemson play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 16 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. The home team wants to win again in their stadium and return to the Top 25 AP Poll.

FAU vs Clemson: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch FAU vs Clemson in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, FAU and Clemson at the Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday, September 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN.