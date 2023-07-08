Watch Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 will have an intriguing matchup. It’s going to be Hubert Hurkacz challenging Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

Hurkacz is ahead of a monumental task, but he has the tools to make his opponents suffer in this surface. His powerful serve must be the key if he wants to take down the record-man. He reached this stage without losing a set.

Djokovic remains untouched in the quest to get his 24th Grand Slam title. He’s also chasing multiple Roger Federer’s marks, so he is showing his hunger every day. His tournament so far has been spotless, winning in straight sets each one of his matches.

When will Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Hubert Hurkacz will play Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 this Sunday, July 9. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

*It’s scheduled as the third the match of the day, which has a start date of 8:30 AM (ET)

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.