This weekend will take place the sixth race of the IndyCar 2023 season, the 107th Indy 500. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Indianapolis 500 online in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most emblematic races in motorsports, not only in the United States, but in the entire world. It will be nothing less than the 107th edition of the Indy 500, the most important race in IndyCar and one of the three races (together with the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 hours of Le Mans) that make up the “Triple Crown”.

Championship leader Alex Palou of Spain will have pole position, followed by Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist. The Mexican Pato O’Ward, who is in second place in the standings, will start in fifth place, while the winner of the last edition, Marcus Ericson, will start in 10th place.

When will Indianapolis 500 2023 take place?

The Indianapolis 500 2023 will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana this Sunday, May 28 at 12:45 PM (ET).

Indianapolis 500 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Indianapolis 500 2023

This Indianapolis 500 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.