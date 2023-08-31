Watch Louisville vs Georgia Tech for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

College football is finally back. In the start of a new season, the Louisville Cardinals will visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, September 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Louisville starts a new era with a very familiar face as head coach: Jeff Brohm. After his experience in West Kentucky and Purdue, the main goal for him is to put the Cardinals in the Top 25 of the nation or at least get into a bowl game. In 2022, they finished with an 8-5 record.

Meanwhile, Brent Key goes for his first full season at Georgia Tech. Last year, he arrived as an interim replacing Geoff Collins and posted a 4-4 record during his initial tenure. They’re 7.5-point underdogs at home, but lead the all-time series 2-0.

When will Louisville vs Georgia Tech be played?

The Yellow Jackets will host the Cardinals on Friday, September 1 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at famous Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Jack Plummer takes over at quarterback with Louisville after Malik Cunningham went to the NFL and Haynes King won the QB battle at Georgia Tech over Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron.

Louisville vs Georgia Tech: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Louisville vs Purdue in the US

The game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch it in the United States is ESPN.