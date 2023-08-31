The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most important franchises in football after winning five Super Bowls. They dominated during the 70s under head coach Tom Landry in a tremendous battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The list of names was just remarkable in that glorious period. Roger Staubach, Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, Everson Walls, Tony Dorsett or Mel Renfro. One of the greatest chapters of America’s Team.

Now, in heartbreaking news, the Dallas Cowboys have lost a beloved legend. He was a crucial member of those spectacular teams which hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy twice in the 70s and had 20 straight winning seasons. It’s a sad day in the NFL.

Gil Brandt passed away: What happened to the Cowboys legend?

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, confirmed Gil Brandt died. He was 91-years old and acquired his legendary status as vice president of player personnel at Dallas from 1960 until 1988. The cause of death wasn’t revealed yet.

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt. A true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that.”

Before Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Gil Brandt was part of all the important decisions for almost three decades alongside head coach Tom Landry and team president Tex Schramm. They were the minds behind America’s Team.

On a personal level, it was a tremendous loss for Jones. “He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League.”