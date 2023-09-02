Watch Virginia vs Tennessee for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Virginia and Tennessee meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The visitors want to go much further this season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Cavaliers couldn’t do anything to stand out within the ACC in 2022, another season with a losing record, this time going 3-7 overall and 1-6 against conference rivals.

Tennessee are ranked No. 12 to start the 2023 season, they want to have a better record than last season since in 2022 they won six games within the SEC and lost only two.

When will Virginia vs Tennessee be played?

Virginia and Tennessee play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The home team usually has no mercy against the visitors.

Virginia vs Tennessee: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Virginia vs Tennessee in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Virginia and Tennessee at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC.