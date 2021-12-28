West Virginia against Minnesota play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in the US

West Virginia (6-6) and Minnesota (8-4) play for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Chase Field on December 28, 2021 at 10:15 PM (ET). The Mountaineers don't want to end the season with a negative record, but the opposing defense is strong. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Mountaineers struggled from the beginning of the season to establish a good record after losing the first game of the season against Maryland, and the team's fight was relatively good with two consecutive victories after that loss against Maryland.

Minnesota Golden Gophers closed the regular season with good numbers, 8 victories and 4 victories overall, three winning streaks that marked the difference in the team's record this season. The last two games of the regular season were victories for the Golden Gophers against Iowa and Indiana.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Time: 10:15 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Storylines

The first game of the regular season was tough for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they lost on the road to Maryland 24-30, but after that bitter start to the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season the team won two games, one against LIU 66-0 and another against No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21. The Mountaineers capped three winning streaks but also two losing streaks that stifled the team's offense.

Jarret Doege is the Mountaineers starting quarterback with 254/386 passes completed, 65.8%, 2908 yards, 7.5 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Minnesota Golden Gophers lost just four games during the season, the first loss of the year to No. 4 Ohio State at home 31-45. But like the Mountaineers, the team managed to bounce back and win two straight games against Miami Ohio and Colorado. The round of games in the conference began with four consecutive victories for the Golden Gophers and ended with two more victories.

Tanner Morgan is the starting quarterback for the Golden Gophers with 141/237 passes completed, 59.5%, 1935 yards, 8.2 yards per attempt, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free West Virginia vs Minnesota in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Guaranteed Rate Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Predictions And Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers are underdogs with +5 ATS and +180 moneyline at FanDuel, they have an offense scoring 26 points per game but the defense of the rivals allows only 18.2 points per game. Minnesota Golden Gophers are favorites with -5 points to cover and -195 moneyline. The totals is offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Golden Gophers -5.



FanDuel West Virginia +5 / +180 Totals 44.5 Minnesota -5 / -195

* Odds via FanDuel