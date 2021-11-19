Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been missing for at least 10 days after denouncing that she had been a victim of sexual abuse by a former Chinese VP.

The world is shocked to know that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been missing for the past 10 days. Notably, she had just accused her nation's former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault.

The former doubles no. 1 admitted that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with the Chinese politician, claiming that he stopped contacting her as the months went by and he climbed the political ladder of the Chinese Communist Party.

Shuai shared her story on Weibo, China's equivalent to Twitter. Her account has been wiped out by the Chinese government since his disappearance and WTA authorities have spoken up demanding answers and justice.

What Happened To Peng Shuai?

(Transcript via The Guardian)

"In her Weibo post, Peng said she couldn’t produce any evidence of her accusation but was determined to voice them. “Like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth to the flame, courting self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you,” she wrote.

The accusation is the most significant of China’s #MeToo movement, which has struggled to gain traction in the face of strict censorship, an opaque justice system, and social and political hostility. No public accusation has been levelled against a senior official of the Chinese Communist party before, let alone one as high-ranking as Zhang."

There has not been an official statement or response from neither the Chinese government, nor Zhang. Her account was suspended shortly after censors came across the post and the people's reactions.

Serena Williams Reacts To Shuai's Disappearance

Tennis legend Serena Williams was quick to speak up and demand justice for her colleague, alleging to be 'devastated' for this situation:

"I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai," Williams tweeted.

WTA CEO Steve Simon threatened to pull out of the Chinese market in the wake of this terrible news:

“We’re definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it,” Simon told the media. “Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”

We'll provide further updates as the story develops.