Deion Sanders will face his toughest challenge as head coach of Colorado when the Buffaloes visit Oregon. One of the most expected matchups in college football could determine a lot for the Pac-12 title and the playoffs.

Colorado have been impressive with a 3-0 record after wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. According to many experts, their projection was to win two or three games overall. Coach Prime silenced the doubters.

However, Colorado are 21-point underdogs on the road and, without Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders and his players will have an uphill battle. Read here to find out what happens if the Buffaloes lose against the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

What happens if Colorado lose against Oregon?

If Colorado lose to Oregon in Week 4 of college football, the Buffaloes would fall to a 3-1 record before their toughest game of the year against USC and Caleb Williams on September 30.

Of course, a win by the Ducks put them early in the driver’s seat alongside the Trojans to reach the Pac-12 Championship Game. However, there will be a lot of teams in the mix: UCLA, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State and Utah. It’s going to be a tremendous race.

In case Oregon beat Colorado by a wide margin, the Buffaloes must certainly will be out of the Top 25 and they will have no margin of error to win the conference and keep the dream alive of a national championship.

What is the remaining schedule for Colorado?

This is the remaining schedule for Deion Sanders and Colorado after the game against Oregon: USC, Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah.