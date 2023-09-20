Deion Sanders promised a huge revolution as head coach of Colorado and he is delivering. After three weeks in college football, the Buffaloes are undefeated with win against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

In that process, Shedeur Sanders has been spectacular and is currently a big candidate to win the Heisman Trophy. 1251 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Just amazing.

As a consequence, the son of Deion Sanders has been followed very closely by scouts in the NFL. Considering this scenario, Coach Prime answered if Shedeur is ready to take the next step.

Will Shedeur Sanders play in the NFL?

Deion Sanders was seen in a video with his sons at the last Broncos’ game against Washington and he talked about the possibility of Shedeur playing in the NFL after Shilo brought the topic. “We kind of got into it it once we came. ‘Wow, Shedeur look this. You’ll be in the NFL next year’. I said no he ain’t.“

His other son, Shilo, tried to clarify what he meant by saying that about Shedeur. “I didn’t say you. I said we got to play some next year. I said both of us. I said we gotta play them next year.”

Coach Prime’s answer was hilarious. “Why you say we? Play who? What are you trying to say?” Then, Shedeur got into the conversation and asked the same thing to Deon: “What are you trying to say?”

After that, Deion Sanders’ answer confirmed to both of his sons that they won’t be next year in the NFL. “That y’all ain’t going nowhere.” So, at least for the 2024 NFL Draft, those two names are clearly off the board.