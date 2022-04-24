Formula 1 will move to American soil, more precisely to Miami, for what will be the fifth Grand Prix of the season. Find out when the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami 2022 will take place.

Formula 1 arrives for the first time in the 2022 season in the United States and it is the opportunity to see the greatest car competition in the world in the city of Miami, in what will undoubtedly be a very interesting 2022 Miami Grand Prix. Here you can find out when this fifth race of the season will take place so you don't miss it.

It will be a very good opportunity for all racing lovers to see the biggest car competition on the planet in the beautiful city of Miami. As if that were not enough, you do not always have the opportunity to see a race in which 2 of its participants are historical champions: there will be Lewis Hamilton, maximum winner with 7 together with Schumacher in the history of Formula 1, as well as Sebastian Vettel, 4 times champion and 3rd highest title winner with Alain Prost.

But there will also be the two-time Spanish champion, Fernando Alonso, and the last champion Max Verstappen. And of course, other great figures such as Sergio "Checo" Perez, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. As if that were not enough, after the podiums achieved by the two Red Bull drivers at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the teams' championship became very interesting, with the fight between Red Bull and Ferrari.

2022 Miami Grand Prix Date

This will be the first of two races to take place on American soil (the second will be the United States Grand Prix, which will take place from October 21-23 in Austin, Texas). According to the schedule for this 2022 Formula 1 season, the 2022 Miami Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of May 6-8.

