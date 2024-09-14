Where to watch Alabama vs Wisconsin live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Alabama face Wisconsin in a Week 3 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Alabama are set to take on Wisconsin in a highly anticipated Week 3 showdown of the 2024 college football season. As excitement mounts for this marquee matchup, fans should stay tuned for key updates, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options. Don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Alabama vs Wisconsin online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In a clash of unbeaten teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide face off the Wisconsin Badgers with both looking to extend their perfect starts to the season. Alabama enter as the heavy favorite, with a 16.5-point advantage. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5, indicating the expectation of a high-scoring affair as both teams aim to make a statement in Week 3.

The Crimson Tide dominated South Florida 42-16 in their last meeting, showing why they remain one of college football’s elite. Meanwhile, the Badgers are riding high after a hard-fought 27-13 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. This matchup promises plenty of excitement, as two strong programs battle to keep their undefeated records intact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Alabama vs Wisconsin match be played?

Alabama take on Wisconsin this Saturday, September 14th, in a highly anticipated Week 3 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Wisconsin Badgers running back Cade Yacamelli – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Advertisement

Alabama vs Wisconsin: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

see also NCAAF News: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe receives big provocation from Wisconsin opponent

How to watch Alabama vs Wisconsin in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Alabama and Wisconsin live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to Fox network.