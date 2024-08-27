Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz will face Li Tu in the first round of the 2024 US Open. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Carlos Alcaraz, a leading contender at the US Open, is eyeing his third Grand Slam title of the season after already claiming two of the three majors. The young Spaniard knows that a strong start is crucial as he seeks to solidify his dominance on the global stage.

In the first round, Alcaraz will face Australian Li Tu, who enters the tournament ranked 189th in the world and is making his US Open debut. Tu is well aware of the monumental challenge ahead but is determined to give it his all in hopes of pulling off a shocking upset by knocking out one of the tournament’s top favorites.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will face Li Tu in the first round of the 2024 US Open this Tuesday, August 27th, with the match set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Li Tu of Australia – IMAGO / AAP

Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Li Tu in the USA

Catch the thrilling showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Li Tu in the 2024 US Open live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV for full coverage.

