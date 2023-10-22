The Pan American Games undeniably stand as the most significant sporting event on the American continent. Operating with a system akin to the Olympic Games, this event unites athletes across various disciplines in their pursuit of gold, silver, and bronze medals. Here’s how you can watch it in the United States.

The inaugural edition of these sports competitions took place in Buenos Aires in 1951, featuring the participation of 2,513 athletes. Since that historic beginning, the Pan American Games have grown in significance, and the number of athletes has soared, with close to 7,000 participating in this edition.

The current edition marks the 19th installment, encompassing a total of 40 sports and 59 disciplines. It promises two weeks filled with pure and intense sporting action for fans to savor the best athletic achievements across the continent with 631 athletes that will represent Team USA.

Where are the Pan American games broadcast in the United States?

For live coverage of the 2023 Pan American Games from the United States, you can tune in to the Olympic Channel through Olympics.com and the official Olympics app for boxing. Meanwhile, all other sporting events will be accessible through Fubo TV (free trial) and PanAm Sports Channel.