Where to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Tennessee are set to take on Oklahoma in a highly anticipated Week 4 showdown of the 2024 college football season. As fans gear up for this marquee matchup, they should keep an eye out for important updates like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming details to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In a Week 4 matchup, two unbeaten teams collide as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers hit the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0). Though both teams have been dominant, Tennessee enter as 6.5-point favorites in this showdown. The game’s point total is set at 57.5.

Tennessee are coming off a statement win, crushing the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-0. Oklahoma, meanwhile, handled Tulane with a solid 34-19 victory, continuing their undefeated streak. With both teams firing on all cylinders, this matchup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting battles of the Week 4.

When will the Tennessee vs Oklahoma match be played?

Tennessee face Oklahoma this Saturday, September 21st, in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tennessee vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Tennessee and Oklahoma live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.