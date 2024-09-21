Trending topics:
NCAA Football

Where to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Tennessee will face Oklahoma in a Week 4 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

DeSean Bishop of the Tennessee Volunteers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireDeSean Bishop of the Tennessee Volunteers

By Leonardo Herrera

Tennessee are set to take on Oklahoma in a highly anticipated Week 4 showdown of the 2024 college football season. As fans gear up for this marquee matchup, they should keep an eye out for important updates like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming details to ensure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In a Week 4 matchup, two unbeaten teams collide as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers hit the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners (3-0). Though both teams have been dominant, Tennessee enter as 6.5-point favorites in this showdown. The game’s point total is set at 57.5.

Tennessee are coming off a statement win, crushing the Kent State Golden Flashes 71-0. Oklahoma, meanwhile, handled Tulane with a solid 34-19 victory, continuing their undefeated streak. With both teams firing on all cylinders, this matchup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting battles of the Week 4.

Advertisement

When will the Tennessee vs Oklahoma match be played?

Tennessee face Oklahoma this Saturday, September 21st, in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Tennessee vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Tennessee and Oklahoma live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends big advice to Bryce Young after being benched by Carolina Panthers
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends big advice to Bryce Young after being benched by Carolina Panthers

Lakers' LeBron James reveals an unexpected truth about Anthony Edwards on Team USA
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James reveals an unexpected truth about Anthony Edwards on Team USA

David Beckham reveals the eye-opening reason Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami
Soccer

David Beckham reveals the eye-opening reason Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami

NFL News: New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers loses key player following the victory over the Patriots
NFL

NFL News: New York Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers loses key player following the victory over the Patriots

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo