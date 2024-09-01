Trending topics:
College Football

Where to watch USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

USC Trojans take on LSU Tigers in a Week 1 showdown of the 2024 College Football season. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch all the action live from this marquee matchup.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

By Leonardo Herrera

USC Trojans will face LSU Tigers in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 1 in the 2024 college football season. As excitement mounts for this early-season showdown, fans can look forward to key information being released soon, including the date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, so they won’t miss a second of the action.

[Watch USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The 13th-ranked LSU Tigerskick off this season riding the momentum of a strong 10-3 record from last year, capped by a victory in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Their high-powered offense was the best in college football, averaging an impressive 45.5 points per game. However, their defense struggled, allowing 28 points per game, which ranked them 81st nationally. Heading into this matchup, they’re a narrow favorite with a -4.5 point spread and an over/under set at 64.5 points.

Meanwhile, the Trojans also bring an explosive offense to the table, coming off an 8-5 season that included a Holiday Bowl win. They averaged 41.8 points per game, making them the third-best offense in the country. But like the Tigers, their defense was a liability, giving up 34.4 points per game, ranking them 121st. With both teams known for their offensive firepower, fans can anticipate a thrilling, high-scoring contest.

When will the USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers match be played?

USC Trojans face LSU Tigers this Sunday, September 1st, in a highly anticipated Week 1 clash to kick off the 2024 college football season, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

USC head coach Lincoln Riley – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning

NCAAF News: Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian makes big warning on Arch Manning

How to watch USC Trojans vs LSU Tigers in the USA

The 2024 college football showdown between USC Trojans and LSU Tigers is shaping up to be a must-watch event. Fans can catch all the action live on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC and ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

