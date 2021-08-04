Many countries have been awarded the opportunity to host the Olympic Games, some even multiple times. But which one holds the record?

It was 1896 when Athens, Greece, hosted the first modern Olympic Games. Nine sports, 43 events, and 14 nations were featured from April 6 to April 15. A total of 22 women competed at the following Games in Paris in 1900, compared to none in the first Olympics four years earlier.

The Olympic Games are organized by a different host each time around. In theory, a city is responsible for hosting an event. As a result, certain hosting tasks may be performed outside of the region or even the nation.

Needless to say, years of planning go into preparing for the Olympic Games once the host has been selected. But throughout history, some cities and countries have organized the event more than once. Paris 2024, for instance, will be the third time the Games take place in the French capital. But there's another country with even more experience as hosts.

Which country has hosted the most Summer Olympics?

With four editions, the United States hold the record for most modern Summer Olympic Games hosted. In 1904, the USA was home to the inaugural Olympic Games in St. Louis, Missouri. Eventually, they went on to be the Olympics organizers three more times, in 1932 and 1984 in Los Angeles, and in 1996 in Atlanta, respectively. In 2028, the US will host the Olympics for the fifth time.

The LA28 Olympic mural by Artist Steven Harrington is displayed on the corner of Stanley street and Sunset Boulevard on September 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The mural is one of three LA28 logo murals revealed throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Games of the XXXIV Olympiad. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

1904 - St. Louis

1932 - Los Angeles

1934 - Los Angeles

1996 - Atlanta

Future: 2028 - Los Angeles

The United Kingdom follow the US, having hosted the Games on three occasions. Every time, in 1908, 1948, and 2012, London was the host city.

With the Olympics taking place in Paris in 2024, France are also set to host the Games three times, having already organized the event in the capital city in 1900 and 1924.

Australia, meanwhile, have hosted the Summer Olympics on two separate occasions, in 2000 and 2004. The first time came in Melbourne in 1956, and the second time was in Sydney in 2000. Japan have also been home to the Games twice: after hosting the Olympics in 1964, it welcomed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games.

Germany have also hosted two Summer Olympics (1936 and 1972). Greece, who had the honor of hosting the inaugural modern-era Summer Games in Athens in 1896, once again served as hosts in 2004.