MLB insider explains why Adolis Garcia’s arrival could end Nick Castellanos’ time in Philadelphia

Adolis Garcia will play for the Phillies next season in what has been one of the team’s most significant signings so far. However, Nick Castellanos could be ‘eliminated’ by the arrival of the new player, who plays the same position and will earn significantly less than him, as explained by Bob Nightengale on X.

“Just in case there was any doubt at all that Nick Castellanos won’t be returning to the Phillies, they just handed his starting right field to Adolis Garcia on his one-year, $10 million deal. Castellanos is owed $20 million in 2026,” wrote Nightengale, indirectly suggesting that Castellanos could be on his way out at any moment.

Nightengale was not the only one to comment on a possible Castellanos exit. John Clark of NBCS also weighed in on the topic, writing on X: “Phillies are signing rightfielder Adolis Garcia to a one year deal to be the new RF, Jon Heyman reports. A two time All-Star in 2023, 2021. Nick Castellanos will be gone.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analysts favor Garcia over Castellanos

Neither Nightengale nor Clark were alone; other analysts and writers who follow the Phillies closely were saying that Garcia is ‘refreshing’ for the outfield.“Adolis Garcia is an upgrade over Nick Castellanos defensively with more pop if the bat can return,” said Cory Nidoh.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I view it more as replacing Max Kepler, to be honest. Nick Castellanos almost certainly isn’t coming back regardless. Also RF stats in 2025. García: 16 defensive runs saved, one out above average. Castellanos: Minus-11 DRS, minus-12 OAA,” commented Tim Kelly of On Pattison on X.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in reunion with former player, under one condition involving Realmuto

Where could Castellanos land?

So far, his destination is unknown; there are no rumors or anything official. However, in November, Cardinal Territory discussed how Castellanos could be a perfect fit for the Cardinals. “Knowing Nick [Castellanos] and how he is in the clubhouse as a veteran… he has a really, really ‘want-to-win’ type personality,” explained Kyle Gibson regarding why Castellanos could be an intriguing trade target for the Cardinals.