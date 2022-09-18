One of the best players in the world will not be part of the International Team. Read here to find out why captain Trevor Immelman did not pick Cameron Smith for the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow.

For Cameron Smith, 2022 has been a spectacular year. The Australian golfer is living the best moment of his career after winning the Players Championship and the Open Championship at St. Andrews. That victory in Scotland, his first in a Major, was phenomenal after Smith shot a final round of 64 taking away the Claret Jug from Northern Ireland's superstar: Rory McIlroy.

After such an impressive run in the last months, Cameron Smith took home the 2022 PGA Player of the Year Award. Smith won three times during the 2021-22 season and that was enough to reach 96 overall points. Scottie Scheffler was second with 94 points and Rory McIlroy finished third with 62 points after winning the 2022 FedEx Cup.

Considering that right now Cameron Smith is one of the best golfers in the world, he should have been an automatic pick for the International Team in the 2022 Presidents Cup. Nevertheless, he won't be the leader at Quail Hollow because of some very controversial reasons.

Why Cameron Smith cannot play in the 2022 Presidents Cup?

LIV is a professional golf tour which has divided the sport and the public opinion. This 'new tour' has taken away players from the PGA Tour by offering them incredible amounts of money. Because the LIV is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour simply cannot compete with the checks that have been offered to many golfers.

That's why in the last few months, Cameron Smith became a target for LIV, but, he remained quiet on the issue. Everything was part of a plan. After his victory at the 2022 Open Championship, Cameron Smith wanted to earn a few more millions by competing in the final stretch of the 2022 FedEx Cup. When that series ended, LIV made it official: Cameron Smith was their newest addition.

The rules are clear. All LIV players have been banned from the PGA Tour and, as a consequence, they are not eligible to compete at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The International Team have only won once in 13 editions of the tournament and now their captain, Trevor Immelman, has lost his best possible player. Without Cameron Smith, it seems like an uphill battle against Team USA.