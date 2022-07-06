In history of tennis, there has been a lot of tennis matches that went up to more than six hours. Those duels are pretty exhausting for everyone, fans and officials included, but the players are the ones that have to demonstrate what they are capable of in order to keep up the pace and win the game.

Tennis is one of the most demanding disciplines in the world. It is known that players need to prepare themselves mentally and physically to whatever challenge the sport presents. Regarding this last topic, a game does not have a time limit, and that's why there has been tons of mathes that exceed six, seven and even 10 hours of play.

This sport requires technique and precision from the participants in order to be the best in the court. Unlike some other disciplines, tennis does not have a time limit and everything narrows down to the last match point. But sometimes, both players stick to their winning desire and give the fans some extra rounds to decide which one will be victorious.

There must be a winner (or winners in case of doubles) at every single game. That's why in history there has been tons of games that exceed the "normal" time of a match. In spite of what some people might thing, this is very appealing for the spectators, who follow all the match in order to see who will be the survivor of what has been an epic battle.

What is the longest tennis match ever played in history?

John Isner and Nicolas Mahut are the big stars in this topic. Back in 2010 edition of Wimbledon, a Grand Slam in tennis, this two played for 11 hours and five minutes to decide the winner. The match started in June 22nd, and ended two days after. The pauses made were only because of the daylight in order to give the contestants a proper condition to continue. The final scoreline was 6-4,3-6,6-7,7-6,70-68 for John Isner in an unforgettable duel against the French tennist.

What is the longest tennis match played for a non-Grand Slam?

Three years after Isner and Mahut gave the world a 11 hour show, the Davis Cup presented the second longest tennis match in history. In 2013 and in doubles, Tomas Berdych and Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) faced Stan Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) in a seven hour and one minute duel. The final scoreline was 6-4,5-7,6-4,6-7,24-22 to the Czechs, who would ultimately win the tourney that year.