Following a fantastic first Winter Olympics appearance in 2018, Chloe Kim is expected to take all the spotlight in Beijing 2022, where she will defend her gold medal. Here, take a look at her profile.

The Winter Olympics have already begun and there's one athlete many people are expecting to see. Chloe Kim took the limelight in 2018, when she won the female gold medal in snowboarding at just 17 years of age.

Now, she heads into Beijing 2022 aiming to build on her fame and success to continue writing Olympic history. Even though she still has her entire career ahead of her, Kim is already regarded as the best female snowboarder of all time.

Chloe will take part in the Women's Halfpipe events. She will begin her journey in the qualifying stage on Tuesday, February 8 at 8:30 PM (ET) which will be broadcast in the US on Peacock. If she makes it into the final - Wednesday, Feb. 9 also at 8:30 PM (ET) - as many expect, you can also watch it on Peacock. Here, take a look at Chloe Kim's profile.

How old is Chloe Kim?

Born in Long Beach, California, on April 23, 2000, Chloe Kim is 21 years old and she got involved with snowboarding early in her life. Her path in this sport began when she was only four, being introduced to snowboarding by her father, who practiced it as a hobby. From then on, multiple accolades came her way.

How tall is Chloe Kim?

Chloe Kim is 5 ft 3 in tall (160 cm). She made history in her first Winter Olympics in PyeongChang 2018 when she became the youngest woman to win a snowboarding gold medal at just 17 years of age.

What records does Chloe Kim hold?

Besides becoming the youngest female snowboarder to win an Olympic gold medal in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, she holds many other records. Chloe Kim was also the first snowboarder to win all four major titles in the Olympic Games, World Championships, X Games, and Youth Olympics. Here are some of her records:

Youngest winner of a gold medal at 2015 X Games (14 years old).

Six Winter X titles.

First female snowboarder with back-to-back 1080s in US Snowboarding Grand Prix.

Highest score in Youth Olympic Games snowboarding halfpipe (Lillehammer 2016)

What is Chloe Kim net worth?

Chloe Kim made a name for herself way before the 2018 Winter Olympics but her success in PyeongChang has taken her to another level of stardom. Her net worth is estimated between $400,000 and $1 million.

Besides her snowboarding achievements, Kim's sponsors also see plenty of money come her way. Mondelez, Samsung, Nike, Burton, Oakley, Toyota, Target, and Monster Energy are some of the many brands that have endorsed her. She has appeared on different magazines, made it to a Super Bowl ad in 2018, appeared on Maroon's 5 "Girls Like You" clip, was on the front of the Corn Flakes, and a Barbie Doll was inspired on her. Now, the world will turn its eyes on her when she tries to defend her Olympic gold medal in Beijing.