Between February 5 and February 15, 2022, the snowboarding event at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held. Here, take a look at how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Snowboarding is a Winter Olympic sport. It was originally used during the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998. Snowboarding was one of five new sports or disciplines added to the Winter Olympic program between 1992 and 2002, and it was the only one that had never won a medal or been included in a showcase event.

In 1998, four events were contested, two for men and two for women, in two specialties: the giant slalom, a downhill event akin to giant slalom skiing, and the half-pipe, in which participants perform feats while navigating a semi-circular trench. The Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou and Big Air Shougang in Beijing, China, will host the 2022 Winter Olympics' snowboarding competitions.

The dates for the activities are February 5 to February 15, 2022. There will be 11 snowboarding competitions. The IOC introduced the mixed team snowboard cross event to the Olympic program in July 2018, bringing the total number of events on the schedule to 11. The sport of snowboarding received a total of 238 quota slots, down from 238 in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics 2022 Snowboard Schedule

Friday, February 4

9:45 PM (ET) - Women's Slopestyle Qualifying | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Saturday, February 5

8:30 PM (ET) - Women's Slopestyle Final | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

11:30 PM (ET) - Men's Slopestyle Qualifying | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, February 6

11:00 PM (ET) - Men's Slopestyle Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Monday, February 7

9:40 PM (ET) - Men's/Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Qualifying | — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Tuesday, February 8

1:30 AM (ET) - Men's/Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Final | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

8:30 PM (ET) - Women's Halfpipe Qualifying | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

10:00 PM (ET) - Women's Snowboard Cross Qualifying | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

11:30 PM (ET) - Men's Halfpipe Qualifying | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Wednesday, February 9

1:30 PM (ET) - Women's Snowboard Cross Final | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

8:30 PM (ET) - Women's Halfpipe Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

10:15 PM (ET) - Men's Snowboard Cross Qualifying | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Thursday, February 10

1:00 AM (ET) - Men's Snowboard Cross Final | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

8:30 PM (ET) - Men's Halfpipe Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Friday, February 11

9:00 PM (ET) - Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Sunday, February 13

8:30 PM (ET) - Women's Big Air Qualifying | *NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Monday, February 14

12:30 AM (ET) - Men's Big Air Qualifying | USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

8:30 PM (ET) - Women's Big Air Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Tuesday, February 15

12:00 AM (ET) - Men's Big Air Final | NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

How to watch or live stream Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics

To watch Snowboarding at the 2022 Winter Olympics in the US you can tune in to Peacock, which will offer live stream coverage of every event and ceremony. It will also be broadcast on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, USA.