Curling equipment is quite simple, it is one of the sports where few things are used to practice it, but each piece of equipment has a unique function, like the brooms that are specially made for the sport.

Curling is a high precision strategy sport, players perform certain key functions to ensure that the stones land at the correct point on the button. In the 2022 Winter Olympics the event remains the same, the teams use the same equipment as in previous olympics games.

The event is slow, but it is entertaining, the players make a great effort so that the stones arrive at a precise spot to win the game. The player who delivers the stone is only the first phase of the game, two other players sweep the icy floor with brooms to make the stone move faster.

Anyone can play Curling, the equipment is basically a stone, a couple of brooms, shoes to avoid slipping on the ice, and a relatively large play area with an ice floor.

What are the curling brooms made of?

The brooms are as important as the stones in Curling, the brooms are made of fabric specially designed for ice, the handle is slightly hollow and made of a light material such as fibreglass.

What other equipment is used for Curling?

Apart from the stones and the brooms, the players wear special shoes with a sole that can vary depending on the type of player. The stone throwers have slightly more slippery soles since those help them when it comes to delivering the stone. Special gloves and pants for the sport, and some players use a stopwatch to do throwing calculations.

