The games in Beijing are reaching the final stage where the last events offer the best athletes the opportunity to fight for a gold medal. Perhaps not the most striking games in Winter Olympics history, but the event deserves a good closing ceremony.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Games officially started on February 4, 2022, the first medal was awarded in the Biathlon during the Mixed 4x6 km relay event. The big favorite nation, Norway, is dominating the Winter Games remains at the top of the Medal Table. The 2022 Winter Olympics are available live stream in the United States by Peacock and FuboTV, and in Canada on FuboTV as well.

All events at the 2022 Winters Olympics Games have been packed with the world's best winter athletes, world champions and legends like Shaun White of Team USA. In addition to one of the latest winter games events, Ice Hockey, is one of the most anticipated by fans around the world.

Only four sports will have a final event on the same day as the Closing Ceremonies to compete for the final gold medal. Bobsleigh, Cross-Country Skiing, Curling and Ice Hockey, and the figure skating Exhibition Gala will also be presented.

Winter Olympics 2022 When are the Closing Ceremonies?

The 2022 Winter Olympics ends on February 20, 2022, the closing ceremony will take place at the Beijing National Stadium in Beijing. The event will be focused on the nations, with their flags, some speeches, and what will be the presentation of the nation that will host the next games.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2022 Closing Ceremonies?

The first option is local television in the US since NBC is the main broadcaster of the winter games in the country. Other highly recommended options for the US are FuboTV and Peacock which offer live streams of most Winter Olympics events in Beijing. For Canada the Closing Ceremony will be available live stream through FuboTV.

Where will the next 2026 Winter Olympics Games be?

The next Winter Games in 2026 will be hosted in two Italian cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The games will begin on February 6, 2026 and end on February 22 of the same month. The main stadium for the winter games in Italy will be the San Siro Stadium.