The Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 will start next month, more precisely on February 4. Here you can find out how many athletes will participate in the world's top winter sports competition.

The Winter Olympics are the most important winter sports competition in the world. Every practitioner of any of the disciplines that make up the calendar yearns to be in Beijing. However (and although there are many participants), not everyone can go and here your will find how many athletes will participate in total. The Winter Olympics will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

In total there will be 7 sports distributed in 15 disciplines that make up the Olympic calendar. These are: Biathlon; Bobsledding: Bobsleigh and Skeleton; Curling; Ice hockey; Luge; Skating: Figure skating, Short track speed skating and Speed skating; Skiing: Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping and Snowboarding.

Another of the remarkable things about these Olympic Games is the parity in the number of men and women participating in the event. The gender balance is 55 per cent male / 45 per cent female, that means that this will be the most gender-balanced edition of the Olympic Winter Games to date.

How many athletes will participate in the Games?

It is expected that for this edition the participating athletes will be around 2900 from more than 110 different nations. Team USA will be made up of 200 participants. The oldest Team USA athlete is 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, while the youngest qualifier, is the 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu.

The curious fact about these games is that all the individual U.S. gold medalist from the Olympics Games Sochi 2018 will return for the first time since Grenoble 1968. These athletes are: halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and White.

