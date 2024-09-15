Trending topics:
WNBA

WNBA: A'ja Wilson becomes the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a single season

Las Vegas Aces star and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson has make history on Sunday night after becoming the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a single season.

A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesA'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces

By Natalia Lobo

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson became the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a WNBA regular season during her team’s win over the Connecticut Sun 84-71. Wilson finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and two blocks.

Wilson keeps extending her record of most-points in a single season after surpassing Jewell Loyd’s 2023 record of 939 points on the Aces’ victory over Caitlin Clark‘s Indiana Fever last Wednesday.

After that match, Wilson got emotional and dedicated the record to her teammates. “I’m so grateful to be able to play with … just selfless women. They give it their all every single day and they’re their pure selves, and that’s what I love the most,” she said.

Advertisement

Las Vegas Aces are second in the Western Conference, and they are the fourth-seeded for the WNBA Playoffs. And, of course, Wilson has been a huge part in their successful campaign, with a record of 25-13.

Advertisement

The Aces are chasing their third straight title, while Wilson is in the conversation for her third WNBA MVP award. She leads the league, averaging 27 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Her 27 points per game are nearly five more than any other player in the WNBA.

Wilson’s 2024 season is one of her best

Wilson’s 2024 season has been extraordinary, potentially the finest of her career. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and two-time MVP now holds two of the top five highest-scoring seasons in WNBA history. Prior to this year, she tallied 912 points in 2023, the fourth-highest total ever.

Advertisement
WNBA: LeBron James reacts to Fever\&#039;s Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell\&#039;s outstanding performance

see also

WNBA: LeBron James reacts to Fever"s Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell"s outstanding performance

Las Vegas Aces will close out the regular season against the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings this week. Although improving their postseason seeding might be unlikely, Wilson and the Aces appear to be in top form as they pursue their third consecutive WNBA title this fall.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Steve Kerr gets real about Jayson Tatum's conduct with Team USA at the Olympics
NBA

NBA News: Steve Kerr gets real about Jayson Tatum's conduct with Team USA at the Olympics

MLB News: Giants player makes history with first right-handed home run into McCovey Cove
MLB

MLB News: Giants player makes history with first right-handed home run into McCovey Cove

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends big warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends big warning to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints

WNBA: LeBron James reacts to Fever's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's outstanding performance
Sports

WNBA: LeBron James reacts to Fever's Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell's outstanding performance

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo