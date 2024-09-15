WNBA: A'ja Wilson becomes the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a single season

Las Vegas Aces star and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson has make history on Sunday night after becoming the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a single season.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson became the first player ever to score 1,000 points in a WNBA regular season during her team’s win over the Connecticut Sun 84-71. Wilson finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and two blocks.

Wilson keeps extending her record of most-points in a single season after surpassing Jewell Loyd’s 2023 record of 939 points on the Aces’ victory over Caitlin Clark‘s Indiana Fever last Wednesday.

After that match, Wilson got emotional and dedicated the record to her teammates. “I’m so grateful to be able to play with … just selfless women. They give it their all every single day and they’re their pure selves, and that’s what I love the most,” she said.

Las Vegas Aces are second in the Western Conference, and they are the fourth-seeded for the WNBA Playoffs. And, of course, Wilson has been a huge part in their successful campaign, with a record of 25-13.

The Aces are chasing their third straight title, while Wilson is in the conversation for her third WNBA MVP award. She leads the league, averaging 27 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Her 27 points per game are nearly five more than any other player in the WNBA.

Wilson’s 2024 season is one of her best

Wilson’s 2024 season has been extraordinary, potentially the finest of her career. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and two-time MVP now holds two of the top five highest-scoring seasons in WNBA history. Prior to this year, she tallied 912 points in 2023, the fourth-highest total ever.

Las Vegas Aces will close out the regular season against the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings this week. Although improving their postseason seeding might be unlikely, Wilson and the Aces appear to be in top form as they pursue their third consecutive WNBA title this fall.