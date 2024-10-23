WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s Fever and Angel Reese’s Sky reportedly eyeing coveted head coach

New reports suggest that Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever and Angel Reese's Chicago Sky are behind the same coveted head coach for next WNBA season.

With five different teams in search of a new head coach, the WNBA is set for major changes next season. While the Indiana Fever, who this year were led by rookie Caitlin Clark, haven’t announced any changes in their leadership, a new report suggests that they are behind Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White. Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky are in talks with her too.

Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that White is in talks with both teams, as well as the Sun. She has been the head coach of the Sun for the last two seasons, leading them to the semifinal round of the WNBA playoffs each year.

White, who was also named the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023, has a long history with Indiana. She played for the Fever for five seasons (2000-04) and was an assistant coach from 2011-14, being part of the team that won the championship in 2012. White was also the head coach of the Fever from 2015-16, posting a 37-31 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With new stars such as Aliyah Boston, who was the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2023, and Clark, who also earned the honor this season, in the roster, Fever head coach Christie Sides brought the team back to the Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on against the Connecticut Sun during the fourth quarter of Game Two of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs first round (Getty Images)

Advertisement

However, the Fever also started the season with a 1-8 record, with Sides being somewhat divisive among the fandom. Fever’s playoff campaign ended after White’s Sun defeated Indiana 2-0 in a best-of-3 series in the first round.

Advertisement

see also Sky star Angel Reese shares how she handles comparisons to Fever's Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky are also an interesting option for White

On the other hand, Chicago Sky parted ways with head coach Teresa Weatherspoon last month. They finished the season 13-27 and failed to make the playoffs. And White also has history with Chicago, as she spent four years there as an assistant coach.

Advertisement

see also Aces star A’ja Wilson on Angel Reese: Why the Chicago Sky star reminds her of herself

One great appeal is that the Sky has young players to build around, such as Reese, of course, but also Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter. For now, fans only have to wait to know what will happen.