Caitlin Clark's confident message to Indiana Fever's fans ahead of WNBA Playoffs

After the Indiana Fever's narrow win over the Dallas Wings, Caitlin Clark shared a message with fans, expressing strong hopes for the upcoming WNBA Playoffs.

Caitlin Clark of Indiana Fever
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark of Indiana Fever

By Natalia Lobo

The Indiana Fever concluded their regular season home games on Sunday afternoon with a thrilling high-scoring battle against the Dallas Wings, securing a narrow 110-109 victory. After the game, Caitlin Clark sent a heartfelt message to Fever’s fans and expressed her hope that the team will soon be playing playoff games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

I’m just really thankful that they continue to show for us. And they make a lot of noise. They’re into it. They’re invested in this basketball and it’s great for our league, it’s great for every team that comes to play here,” Clark said.

“I think we had a lot of great battles and they helped us,” she said. “Hopefully we can bring the playoffs back here because they deserve it. It has been [a long time] since 2016. So, it’s all gonna get better and better from now, she concluded.

Clark, as she has been all season, was the standout player for the Fever, finishing with 35 points, 8 assists, and 2 rebounds (10-22 FG). With this performance,Clark set the record for most points scored by a rookie in a single season and became the 11th WNBA player to surpass 750 points in a season.

Clark wasn’t the only star on the court. Kelsey Mitchell also contributed significantly, scoring 30 points. Together, Clark and Mitchell became the first duo in WNBA history to each score 30 or more points in a game, earning praise from LeBron James on social media.

Fever’s potential Playoff’s path

The Fever are set as the sixth seed in the WNBA standings for the postseason, which means they’ll start their first-round playoff series on the road for the first two games. Another home game isn’t guaranteed, but they could extend their season and get another chance to play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

They are expected to face the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in a best-of-three playoff series, although the second-seeded Minnesota Lynx are also a possible opponent. The Fever have a 1-3 record against the Sun this season and are 1-2 against the Lynx.

