The WTA Finals 2022 edition is set to be the 51st edition of the tournament, which returns to U.S. soil after 17 years. After a year, the best eight-ranked WTA players will compete to decide which women's tennis player had the best season in the tour. The Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, who won the tournament in 2021 won't participate because she couldn't qualify between the best eight of the Women's Tennis Association ranking.

The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas will be indoor stadium in which the tournament will be held. This round-robin system is set to be composed by two groups of four tennis players, who will compete among them to qualify for the semifinals stage. The two best of each group will be granted this opportunity.

So, this year's WTA Finals will be played between the Tracy Austin Group composed by Iga Swiatek, Cori 'Coco' Gauff, Caroline Garcia, and Daria Kasatkina. While the Nancy Richey Group consists of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Aryna Sabalenka.

How much money do US Open winners get?

The 2022 WTA Finals will grant a total of $5,000,000 between the Women's Singles competition and the Women's Doubles tournament. In fact, the players will be given their money prize based on their overall performance, and not only how many matches each woman played throughout the tournament.

In fact, there will be points given per game played, as well as per game won through the round-robin in the group stage. Each player will be given 125 points for her ranking after each game played, and 125 points extra per game won during the first stage of this tournament. Then, each semifinalist will be given 330 points per game won, and to the champion there will be 420 points more.

So, if a player ends up as the winner of the tournament while finishing it unbeaten, she will be granted 1,500 points for her ranking. As well as an estimate $1.68-million-dollar prize money. The same goes for the doubles team, if one team ends up as the winner of the tournament while finishing unbeaten, the team will be granted an estimate $405,000 prize money.

Women's Singles Division prize money breakdown:

Stage Prize money Prize points Winner (if ends unbeaten) $1,680,000 1,500 points Finalist (if all previous games won) $1,100,000 1,080 points After the group stage (if ends unbeaten) $660,000 750 points Per game won in the round robin $110,000 extra 125 points extra Per game played in the round-robin $110,000 125 points

Women's Doubles Division prize money breakdown: