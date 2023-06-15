The 2023 U.S. Open is the 123rd edition of one of the most important tournaments in golf. This time, the venue selected is spectacular at Los Angeles Country Club. Furthermore, it’s the first big event since the incredible merger between the PGA Tour and LIV.

After his victory at The Country Club in Brookline, Matt Fitzpatrick is the defending champion in the third major of the year which will have notable absences such as Tiger Woods.

However, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka arrive as favorites to hoist the trophy. Read here to find out how many players will make the cut.

How many players make the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open?

In the U.S. Open, the Top-60 players (plus ties) make the cut. There is no 10-shot rule to determine who advances into the weekend. That number reduces heavily the starting 156-player field.

For example, at The Masters in Augusta National Golf Club, the Top-50 make the cut, but, in that tournament, the players within 10 shots had a chance to make it into the final rounds until 2020. From that year on, the rule changed and, as in the U.S. Open, there’s no more 10-shot rule.

In the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, the Top-70 players (plus ties) make the cut. Again, as in the other two majors, the 10-shot rule no longer exists.