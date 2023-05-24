Brooks Koepka is revamping his career. After winning four major championships in a span of only two years (2017-2019), Koepka was seen by many experts as the natural heir of Tiger Woods in the PGA Tour. However, injuries appeared and everything started to go downhill.

In October of 2018, Brooks Koepka became the No.1 ranked player in the world and held that spot for almost a year. He was sensational with victories at the US Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019). The first golfer ever to hold back-to-back titles at the same time in two majors.

Now, after a very complicated period of almost four years, Brooks Koepka is back thanks to his amazing victory in the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. By the way, he’s gone viral with his incredible celebrations.

Brooks Koepka goes viral partying after 2023 PGA Championship

The ‘Victory Tour’ for Brooks Koepka doesn’t stop. First, the golfer was seen at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NHL between the Florida Panthers (his favorite team) and the Carolina Hurricanes. Thanks to his expression, he became trending topic on social media.

In an amazing sequence, Koepka even brought with him the famous Wanamaker Trophy and showed it in front of thousands of fans attending the Florida Panthers game in Fort Lauderdale.

The most shared moment on social media came when he asked Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators to use the trophy as a hat. That sequence was just unbelievable.

Then, Brooks Koepka made an appearance on Game 4 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals at Miami with the Heat hosting the Boston Celtics. Things weren’t as loud there as in hockey for the champion, but, the tour just kept going.