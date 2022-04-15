The German player will face the Greek in the second of the semifinals of the 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

In what will be almost like an early final, the German Zverev and the Greek Tsitsipas will face each other this Saturday, April 16, for the semifinals of the 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Given the early (and surprising) elimination of Novak Djokovic from this 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000, in addition to the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal, the German Alexander Zverev and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the two highest-ranked players of those who are currently in the tournament, they were the main favorites to be champions. At the moment, it is certain that one of them will reach the final.

Both players come from having a very tough duel in the quarterfinals, both having to be defined in 3 sets. In the case of the German, it was a victory against Sinner by 5-7, 6-3 and 7-6; while the Greek eliminated Schwartzman by 6-2, 6-7 and 6-4. Of course, in this game both will have to do their best to reach the finals.

Zverev vs Tsitsipas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 9:30 AM (ET)

Location: Court Rainier III, Roquebrune, France

Zverev vs Tsitsipas: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

Zverev vs Tsitsipas: Storylines

In total, these two rivals have faced each other 9 times with dominance in the statistics of the Greek player, who obtained 6 victories compared to 3 of the German. The last confrontation between them was last year at the Masters 1000 Cincinnati. Then it was Zverev's victory 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

How to watch or live stream Zverev vs Tsitsipas in the US

The match that Zverev will play against Tsitsipas for the semifinals of the 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000 this Saturday, April 16, will be broadcast in the United States on the Tennis Channel.

Zverev vs Tsitsipas: Odds and predictions

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, the site BetMGM gives Tsitsipas as a favorite with 2.10 odds, while Zverev is given 3.10 odds, so it would not be strange for the Greek to start as a favorite.

