2026 Roland Garros updated bracket: Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic eliminated, Alexander Zverev advances to 4th round

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic were eliminated from 2026 Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev secured his spot in the fourth round. Here is the updated bracket.

The 2026 Roland Garros is providing plenty of surprises, starting with the very early elimination of Jannik Sinner in the second round and the departure of Novak Djokovic in the third round. With the top tournament favorites knocked out, many are pointing to this as the perfect moment for Alexander Zverev to capture the Grand Slam title.

Jannik Sinner struggled with dizziness and was beaten by 56th-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 after wasting two chances to serve for the match. On Novak Djokovic‘s side, he was defeated by Joao Fonseca, who became the first teenager to beat Djokovic at a Grand Slam. He did it with power, poise, and from two sets down, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

With these results and the recent victory of Alexander Zverev, the fourth-round matchups are nearly set. Zverev will face Jesper de Jong, and Joao Fonseca will go up against Casper Ruud. Sinner’s conqueror is the only one left to play, as Juan Manuel Cerundolo will face Martin Landaluce in search of his ticket to the fourth round.

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Updated bracket

The defeats of Novak Djokovic, who spoke about his retirement, and Jannik Sinner, who made no excuses regarding the schedule, surely position Alexander Zverev as one of the ultimate favorites to take home the Grand Slam. Here is how the bracket looks for the remainder of this great French Open:

Novak Djokovic at 2026 Roland Garros

Third Round (May 29-30)

Juan Manuel Cerundulo vs. Martin Landaluce

Matteo Berrettini vs. Francisco Comesana

(19) Francis Tiafoe vs. Jaime Faria

Raphael Collignon vs. Matteo Arnaldi

(4) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. (31) Brandon Nakashima

Moise Kouame vs. Alejandro Tabilo

(10) Flavio Cobolli vs. (18) Learner Tien

(25) Francisco Cerundolo vs. Zachary Svajda

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Round of 16 (May 31-June 1)

(11) Andrey Rublev vs. (26) Jakub Mensik

(28) Joao Fonseca vs. (15) Casper Ruud

Pablo Carrena Busta vs. (27) Rafael Jodar

Jesper de Jong vs. (2) Alexander Zverev

Remaining dates

The scheduled dates for the upcoming rounds of the Roland Garros are set for the following days, with the Quarterfinals taking place on June 2-3, the Semifinals on June 5, and the final on June 7. There are still many interesting players to watch, though the tournament feels a bit strange without the main protagonists present.