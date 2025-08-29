Adrian Mannarino’s profile: Who is the French tennis player? Age, height, career and all about him

On the ATP Tour, few players embody persistence quite like Adrian Mannarino. With his unorthodox left-handed style and calm demeanor, the Frenchman has carved out a reputation as a reliable force against sports’ toughest names.

Born and raised in Soisy-sous-Montmorency, his path to the spotlight was far from overnight success. Years of grinding through early rounds and testing moments shaped a player who now stands as one of France’s most enduring figures on tour.

Beyond the baseline, his story is defined by patience, subtle evolution, and the quiet determination that has kept him relevant in a sport known for its volatility. His journey remains a fascinating testament to longevity in modern tennis.

How old is Adrian Mannarino?

Adrian Mannarino was born on June 29, 1988, in Soisy-sous-Montmorency, France, making him 37 years old. Having turned professional in 2004, he has spent over two decades honing his craft on the ATP Tour.

Adrian Mannarino celebrates victory in the Group D match against Lorenzo Sonego during day 5 of the 2024 United Cup. (Source: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

His longevity in the sport is a testament to his dedication and adaptability. Despite the physical demands of tennis, he continues to compete at a high level, showcasing the resilience and passion that have defined his career.

How tall is Adrian Mannarino?

Adrian Mannarino stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm). While not towering over his opponents, his stature is complemented by exceptional agility and a low center of gravity, which are advantageous on grass and hard courts. His compact build allows for quick lateral movements and a versatile game, enabling him to execute his signature one-handed backhand with precision.

Adrian Mannarino’s love life and family

Adrian Mannarino was introduced to tennis at the age of five by his father, Florent, a tennis coach. His mother, Annie, and his siblings—brothers Julien, Thomas, and Morgan, and sister Iris—have been integral to his journey.

Morgan, his brother, also pursued tennis, competing in Futures events between 2006 and 2010. Growing up in a tennis-centric family, his early exposure to the sport laid the foundation for his professional aspirations.

While he maintains a relatively private personal life, his family’s influence is evident in his disciplined approach to the game and his enduring presence on the ATP Tour. Their unwavering support has been a cornerstone of his career, allowing him to navigate the challenges of professional tennis with resilience.

Who is Adrian Mannarino’s coach?

Erwann Tortuyaux currently serves as Adrian Mannarino’s coach. Tortuyaux’s guidance has been instrumental in refining his tactical approach and enhancing his performance on various surfaces.

Adrian Mannarino returns a shot during their semi-finals match on day seven of the Winston-Salem Open in 2022. (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Under Tortuyaux’s mentorship, he has developed a more aggressive playing style, focusing on taking control of rallies and capitalizing on his opponent’s weaknesses. This collaboration has rejuvenated his game, contributing to his sustained success on the ATP Tour.

Prior to working with Tortuyaux, he was coached by his father, Florent, who played a pivotal role in his early development. The transition marked a new chapter in his career, bringing fresh perspectives and strategies to his game.

Adrian Mannarino’s career highlights

ATP titles: He has clinched five ATP singles titles throughout his career. His first victory came at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in 2019, breaking a streak of six runner-up finishes.

Career-high ranking: On January 29, 2024, he achieved his career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 17, reflecting his consistent performances and growth in the sport.

Grand Slam performances: He has reached the fourth round in both the Australian Open (2022, 2024) and Wimbledon (2013, 2017, 2018), showcasing his adaptability and competitiveness on the sport’s biggest stages.

Notable victories: Throughout his career, he has secured victories over several top-ranked players, including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level.

Playing style: Known for his unorthodox left-handed play, he employs a two-handed backhand and a serve-and-volley approach, making him a formidable opponent on grass courts.