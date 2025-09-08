Aryna Sabalenka earned $5M for US Open triumph: How much did Carlos Alcaraz get for defeating Jannik Sinner?

The 2025 US Open has reached its thrilling conclusion over the weekend, crowning their two champions: Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka. In the women’s draw, Sabalenka successfully defended her 2024 title by defeating American Amanda Anisimova in a gripping match, 6-3, 7-6 (3), and Alcaraz won against Jannik Sinner in four sets (6-2; 3-6; 6-1; 6-4).

With their recent victories, the tennis world has been abuzz, heralding them as the preeminent players in the sport today. Alcaraz ascended to the world’s No. 1 ranking after triumphing over Sinner. The Italian’s absence from the Cincinnati Open this year provided the Spaniard with an additional boost to secure the top spot.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka had already claimed the No. 1 position in the WTA rankings. However, this marked her first Grand Slam victory of the year, following earlier exits at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and the Australian Open. Her unwavering consistency, reaching either the finals or semifinals in various tournaments, was instrumental in maintaining her status at the top.

How much did Alcaraz receive for winning the US Open?

Alcaraz’s victory held special significance for the Spaniard star: In addition to adding another Grand Slam trophy to his collection, he claimed a record $5 million prize.

This figure marks a 39% increase from last year’s winnings and solidifies the US Open‘s status as the richest tournament in tennis history. This year, the organizers have allocated a total of $90 million in prize money, a 20% rise from the previous edition.

An important factor to note is the parity in prize distribution between the men’s and women’s divisions. Hence, the winner of the women’s final Sabalenka took home the same $5 million prize as Alcaraz for beating Sinner, something that is not pretty common to see in professional competitions.

Sinner and Anisimova’s money prizes

Even the runners-up don’t leave empty-handed, with a $2.5 million prize awarded, which is the same amount Anisimova received for her second-place finish on Saturday. Sinner was aiming to defend his title, but Alcaraz replicated his 2022 success.

2025 US Open prize distribution by round:

Champion: $5,000,000

Runner-up: $2,500,000

Semifinal: $1,260,000

Quarterfinals: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Third Round: $237,000

Second Round: $154,000

First Round: $110,000

