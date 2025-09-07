Stephen Curry’s surprising reaction during US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Stephen Curry is taking advantage of his offseason while the NBA prepares for its next chapter. In New York, the Golden State Warriors star was spotted attending the US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and his reaction to the dramatic contest was one of surprise and excitement.

In a gripping showdown, Alcaraz and Sinner demonstrated why they are currently two of the top contenders in the ATP rankings. Though only one could claim the championship, their memorable performances ensure that tennis fans won’t soon forget this clash between two exceptional European talents in New York.

The match drew a crowd of high-profile figures from across sports and entertainment, watching intently as the final Grand Slam match of the year unfolded. Naturally, it was a contest between some of the world’s best players, heightening anticipation and excitement among those present.

Amid the star-studded audience, Curry and his wife were seen absorbing the action. His enthusiastic reactions to the thrilling play on the court spoke volumes about the game’s intensity. Even if you missed the match, Curry’s animated expressions hint at the unforgettable drama that unfolded.

Notable stars join Curry at the US Open final

The US Open is renowned for drawing tennis aficionados eager to witness top-level competition, with Sinner and Alcaraz playing, especially during the climactic final match on Sunday. Alongside Curry, the stands were graced by celebrities such as actors Ben Stiller and Kevin Hart, and musician Usher. Manchester City’s head coach, Pep Guardiola, was also among the high-profile attendees.

Curry eagerly awaits the NBA season

While Curry enjoyed his time at the US Open, the NBA regular season is quickly approaching. Rumors swirl regarding the future of his former teammate, Jonathan Kuminga, whose potential move to another franchise remains uncertain, according to reports.

Despite the Warriors’ desire to retain Kuminga, who has expressed reluctance to stay with Golden State, Curry continues to prepare for the upcoming season alongside stars like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The team is looking ahead, anticipating potential roster additions that could further enhance their competitive edge.