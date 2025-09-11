Aryna Sabalenka names her toughest opponents on the WTA circuit

Aryna Sabalenka demonstrated that her setbacks at Roland Garros and Wimbledon were merely lapses in concentration, as evidenced by her impressive performance at the US Open, culminating in a championship victory against Amanda Anisimova, one of the tournament’s standout surprises.

In the wake of her victory over the American tennis sensation, Sabalenka appeared on a podcast to discuss the current toughest competitors she faces on the WTA circuit. She candidly identified Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek as her most formidable opponents to date.

“They have incredible movement. Sometimes you build a point, and with others, that shot might have been a winner, but against them, you often have to rework the point. Physically and mentally, it’s quite challenging,” Sabalenka explained regarding the world No. 2 and No. 3 in her appearance on Jay Shetty’s Podcast.

Gauff and Swiatek have been dominating headlines in the tennis world, and Sabalenka was forthright in her assessment of these two extraordinary players. Both have clinched at least one Grand Slam in recent years, delivering outstanding performances that have solidified their status among the world’s best.

Sabalenka’s inspirational message

During her appearance on the podcast, Sabalenka delivered a heartfelt message to those outside the realm of tennis, asserting her belief in being an inspiration. Sabalenka emphasized the importance of pursuing one’s passions, encouraging people to think about what they love and follow it wholeheartedly.

“People need to find something they love because when you love something, that’s what drives you to go and accomplish the things you need to do. And then you do better and improve, it’s pretty important,” Sabalenka shared with Jay Shetty on his podcast.

Sabalenka’s dedication after US Open triumph

Upon her victory at the US Open, the world number one chose to dedicate her triumph to a very special person who is no longer with her: her father. “When my dad passed away, I felt depressed. But I decided to use it as motivation to make our family name memorable in history. He became my strength,” Sabalenka said.

Now, as the WTA circuit progresses, Sabalenka aims to maintain her top spot in the global rankings, a position she has held for most of 2023. Despite the remarkable performances from competitors like Gauff and Swiatek, Sabalenka is determined to continue inspiring others through her dedication and success.

