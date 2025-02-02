Carlos Alcaraz gives honest take on Jannik Sinner’s status as world’s best

While the debate over the greatest of all time continues between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are making a case as the two best current players. However, after Naomi Osaka’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, claimed that Sinner wasn’t the best player, Alcaraz said that he didn’t agree with him.

“Jannik has proven to be the best at the moment, it’s crazy what he’s doing. I understand the debate over who is better between us, but for me and the players who face him, Jannik is undoubtedly the strongest. I don’t agree with what Mouratoglou said,” Alcaraz said, according to journalist Giovanni Pelazzo.

“He has lost only four or five matches in a year and remains remarkably consistent. In every tournament he enters, he either reaches the final or wins the title,” Alcaraz added, before defending Sinner’s decision to withdraw from the Rotterdam tournament, where he was set to defend his title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I understand. I know how difficult it is to stay healthy after a Slam where you go all the way. I guess he didn’t feel ready to play another tournament so soon, which was smart,” Alcaraz said.

Jannik Sinner started the year winning the 2025 Australian Open (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sinner was one of five players to withdraw from the tournament, joining Grigor Dimitrov, Jordan Thompson, Jack Draper, and Sebastian Korda, all of whom suffered injuries. However, the Italian stated that he needed time to rest.

Advertisement

see also She was World No. 8 and reached celebrity status but retired at 21 without a singles title

Sinner’s withdrawal: What did he say?

Sinner explained that he was missing the tournament to recover. “My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon. I wish Richard (Krajicek) and the whole team a great event,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sinner’s withdrawal means three-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz becomes the top seed in Rotterdam. The Spaniard leads a strong lineup that includes former champions Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, as well as Australian Open 2025 quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur.

When is Sinner playing again?

With a substantial lead in the ATP rankings, Sinner is in no danger of losing his world No. 1 status. He’s next scheduled to compete at the ATP 250 Qatar ExxonMobil Open from February 17-22.

Advertisement