Andy Reid sends stern warning to Chiefs following a disappointing 2025 NFL campaign

Dwelling on what could have been but never materialized is not an option for the Kansas City Chiefs. The disappointing 2025 campaign left Andy Reid far from satisfied, and the veteran head coach has already shifted his focus toward preparing the team as best as possible for the upcoming NFL season.

During a recent press conference, Reid acknowledged the painful 6–11 record and made it clear that ramping up the effort is a must. His message to the players was direct and unmistakable: there is a lot of work to be done to ensure a season like this is not repeated.

“You do the self-evaluation stuff and go back through that, and we did it periodically throughout the season,” he said. “We’ll hit on that, then I jump into the personnel with (General Manager) Brett (Veach). He loads me up on that stuff.”

Reid also added: “There’s plenty to work on, so we’ll dive in and try to evaluate everything we possibly can and get it right. That’s what we’re going to do. It is what it is here, but what we do is we work on the problems and make sure we fix them.”

Major changes could be coming to Chiefs Kingdom

Following a challenging 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs face a potential shake-up within their coaching ranks as both of their top coordinators have emerged as key targets for the Tennessee Titans’ head coaching vacancy.

Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi, who shares a long history with the Kansas City staff, has officially requested interviews with both offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive mastermind Steve Spagnuolo.

While Andy Reid has always valued continuity, the Chiefs could lose Steve Spagnuolo or Matt Nagy to Nashville, as the Titans are reportedly prioritizing candidates with previous head coaching experience to lead their rebuild and develop young quarterback Cam Ward.