Former World No.1 chooses the greatest player between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic

One of South America’s tennis greats, Marcelo Ríos, made history by becoming the ATP’s No. 1-ranked player in 1998. Known as “El Chino,” Ríos never captured a Grand Slam title, but his undeniable talent and left-handed brilliance left a lasting mark on the sport.

He inspired a generation, competing against the world’s best during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Unfortunately, injuries cut Ríos’ career short. In 2004, at just 28 years old, he retired from professional tennis after a decade-long career.

Ríos enjoyed his best years in 1997 and 1998, during which he achieved notable Grand Slam results and won five Masters 1000 titles. In total, he captured 18 ATP titles, cementing his status as one of Chile’s greatest sports figures, despite never having won any Grand Slam titles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the greatest tennis player of all time, a debate often dominated by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, Ríos didn’t hesitate to pick his favorite.

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action whilst defeating Marcelo Rios of Chile during day five of the Adidas International held at the Sydney International Tennis Centre. (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“For me, Federer is the best tennis player in history, by far,” Ríos told Sonar FM in 2019. “He has a talent that is very hard to match, and the motivation he still has after winning everything is incredible“.

Advertisement

see also Former US Open champion names the greatest player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Ríos’ matches against Roger Federer

Ríos and Federer crossed paths twice during their careers, though both encounters came at different stages of their respective journeys. Ríos was nearing the end of his career, while Federer was still on the rise.

Advertisement

Their first meeting was on hard courts at the 2002 Sydney International, where Federer edged out a victory in three sets, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3. Later that year, they faced off again at the Madrid Masters 1000, with Federer winning more decisively, 6-4, 6-2.

Reaching No. 1

In 1998, Ríos had an extraordinary season, beginning with a title in Auckland and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open. He followed this with dominant performances at Indian Wells and Miami, dropping just two sets across both tournaments. His victory over Andre Agassi in the Miami final secured his place as the ATP’s No. 1 player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Ríos became the first Latin American to reach the top spot, surpassing Argentina’s Guillermo Vilas, who had peaked at No. 2. Reflecting on this accomplishment, Ríos once said, “I don’t know much about Vilas. I just know he was No. 2, and I’m No. 1“.

Ríos’ time at the top was brief. Pete Sampras regained the No. 1 ranking in April 1998, and while Ríos briefly reclaimed it in August, Sampras ultimately ended the year as the top player.

Advertisement

Despite his historic rise to No. 1, Ríos never claimed a Grand Slam title, advancing beyond the quarterfinals only once—at the 1998 Australian Open, where he lost to Petr Korda in the final. Reflecting on his legacy, Ríos remarked in 2023:

Advertisement

“Not winning a Grand Slam doesn’t keep me up at night. If I didn’t win one, there’s a reason. But I believe being No. 1 in the world is a greater achievement than winning a Grand Slam”.