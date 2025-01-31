Rafael Nadal’s former coach explains why Novak Djokovic was booed at the Australian Open

The 2025 Australian Open, which concluded with Jannik Sinner capturing the title, was marked by standout performances and unexpected drama. Novak Djokovic delivered exceptional tennis, including a victory over Carlos Alcaraz, but was forced to retire during the semifinals against Alexander Zverev due to a physical complication. After losing the first set 7-6, Djokovic’s decision to exit sparked boos from sections of the crowd.

Addressing the situation, Toni Nadal stepped in to offer his perspective on the public’s reaction. Writing for El País, the Spaniard discussed the reasons behind the crowd’s behavior and the skepticism surrounding Djokovic.

“One question we should ask ourselves, after the facts, is why this protest unfolded in the stands,” Nadal wrote. “First, I understand the crowd’s disappointment and frustration. They paid for an expected spectacle and felt deprived of it”.

Nadal continued, “The second reason, and perhaps the most significant, is that over the years, Novak’s gestures and theatrics have fueled doubts about the authenticity of his injuries. When a player faces physical issues during a match of this magnitude, they typically exhaust every option—calling the physio, playing through pain—before ultimately retiring”.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Carlos Alcaraz during Australian Open. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

He added, “On more than one occasion, we’ve seen Novak exhibit facial expressions and body language that contradict what’s happening on the court, casting doubt on the seriousness of his problems”.

Andy Roddick weighs in on Djokovic’s withdrawal

Former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick also spoke about Djokovic’s treatment during the match on his podcast, Served. Roddick expressed disappointment in the crowd for booing the Serbian star.

“I didn’t like it. You can disagree with someone, but booing them as they leave, even if you’re unsure about their injury, is uncalled for,” Roddick said. “Even if you suspect they’re not hurt, there’s always a chance they are being truthful. Don’t boo“.

“I hated seeing him walk off the court to boos. Yes, Djokovic thrives in controversial situations and enjoys the clash, but as tennis fans, respect must come first,” Roddick added.

John McEnroe defends Djokovic

Tennis legend John McEnroe also came to Djokovic’s defense, criticizing the crowd’s reaction during Channel 9’s broadcast. “They can’t possibly be booing him,” McEnroe exclaimed. “Please! He’s won this 10 times, for god’s sake. Unreal. The guy is a battler. Him and Rafa [Nadal] have dug deeper than any two players I’ve ever seen“.

McEnroe’s passionate response highlighted Djokovic’s history of resilience and success, underscoring the frustration felt by many in the tennis community over the crowd’s lack of respect for one of the sport’s all-time greats.