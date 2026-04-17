Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal joined by young talent Rafael Jodar in elite Barcelona Open group

Following Carlos Alcaraz‘s withdrawal from the Barcelona Open, Spanish tennis found a new standard-bearer in 19-year-old sensation Rafael Jodar. The youngster stormed into the semifinals after defeating Cameron Norrie, and in doing so, etched his name into an exclusive history book alongside icons Rafael Nadal and Alcaraz.

With his place in the final four secured, Jodar becomes only the sixth Spanish teenager to reach the semifinals of the Barcelona Open before turning 20. He joins a prestigious list that includes Alex Corretja (1994), Carlos Moya (1996), Rafael Nadal (2005, 2006), and Carlos Alcaraz (2022, 2023).

Jodar dominated Norrie with a clinical 6-3, 6-2 victory to keep his dream run alive. The teenager has now extended his winning streak to eight matches and remarkably has yet to drop a single set in the tournament.

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What is Jodar’s ATP Ranking?

Ranked No. 686 exactly one year ago, Jodar has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ATP standings. By the end of 2025, he had climbed to No. 168, setting the stage for a top-100 breakthrough in 2026.

V A M O S 🎾👏🏻



🇪🇸 Rafael Jódar está en semifinales del #BCNOpenBS pic.twitter.com/sOEp9gFUEy — Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (@bcnopenbs) April 17, 2026

Following the May 30 update, Jodar officially cracked the top 100, landing at No. 89. Currently sitting at World No. 55, his triumph over Norrie guarantees another massive leap; he is projected to rise to World No. 42 in the next ranking update.

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Alcaraz praises Jodar’s rise

Jodar has been the breakout star of 2026, already claiming the Marrakech Open title and reaching the third round of the Miami Masters 1000. His performances caught the eye of Alcaraz, who spoke highly of the 19-year-old’s rapid development.

“I was able to play a practice set with him and see the level he had. What he has achieved from Australia until now has been impressive,” Alcaraz said during a press conference in Barcelona. “He is a great player. I have been following him, and I think he has adapted to the circuit very quickly“.